We are delighted to announce our newest commission – a portrait of Apple Chief Design Officer Sir Jonathan Ive by internationally renowned photographer Andreas Gursky. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Jony Ive is one of the leading figures in contemporary design. Described by founder Steve Jobs as ‘his creative partner’ Ive joined Apple in 1992. From his early cutting-edge designs for the iMac and iPhone to realising the vision of Apple Park in 2017, his role has been central to Apple’s progressive ambition and success. As one of a few portraits by Andreas Gursky and the only portrait commission he has undertaken for a public museum, this newest addition to our collection reflects a long-standing professional admiration between two leading creative figures. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Find Jony Ive’s portrait on display in Room 32⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Supported by Scott Collins in partnership with Outset Contemporary Art Fund.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ #NationalPortraitGallery #Portraiture #JonyIve #Apple⁠⠀ Image credit: Jonathan Ive by Andreas Gursky, 2019, © Andreas Gursky⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀